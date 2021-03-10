Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Your Community, Your Chamber

Your Invitation to view our 75th Anniversary Awards Ceremony & Membership Meeting

Start cleaning out those closets and garages,

Hwy 11 Treasure Trails sales weekend is on its way.

April 8, 9, 10, 2021

Register your sale for only $25.

If you live along Hwy 11, you will receive a unique Hwy 11 Treasure Trails sign for your yard. We do all the promotions for you. You just set up your treasures and put the sign in your yard.

If you do not live along Hwy 11, you can bring your treasures and set them up at our community Junk In The Truck location behind the Bleu Hen Crossing Event Center. There will be a food truck, outdoor DJ music, and the Bleu Hen hosting their Pop Up Market. It’ll be a great place to move some junk and have some fun as well.

Remember, this is a Chamber of Commerce fundraiser event.

Contact the Chamber office (903-856-3442) or Email

for more details or to register your sale.

Coming Soon: The Orchard Ensemble Chamber Music

Tickets are on sale for The Orchard Ensemble Chamber Music featuring Mark Miller, violin; Ute Miller, viola, and Evan Mitchell, piano. The concert is on March 21 at 2:30 pm and will be limited to 100 seats. You can purchase tickets for this event by calling the box office at 903-434-8181.