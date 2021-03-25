Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

The Winners Are!

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce held its first “virtual” awards ceremony last Tuesday evening, March 16. Due to COVID-19 limitations, the Chamber Board decided not to have their typical banquet and membership meeting held in January but to do a virtual awards presentation, and membership meeting LIVE via Facebook on the Chamber’s 75th Anniversary date of March 16. Mark Levy, Board Member and owner of Pink Flamingo Sound guided and directed the Chamber to go virtual. The event was LIVE streamed with the direction of Sonya Woods and via the Tri-County Press Facebook page. Over two thousand people have viewed the LIVE stream to date. The Chamber considers this new venture and the kick-off of their 75th Anniversary Celebration a great success.

This Years 2021 Chamber Award Winners Are:

Chamber LINKS Award went to Jean Frankovitch

President’s Award went to Richard Thompson

Lifetime Service Award went to Ellis Knox

Volunteer of the Year Award went to God’s Closet and all their Volunteers under Alethea Smerdon’s direction.

Educator of the Year Award went to Pittsburg Independent School District and its Faculty and Staff.

Agriculture of the Year Award went to Zepeta Vineyard & Winery

Woman of the Year Award went to Christine Jackson

Man of the Year Award went to Mitchell Mayben

Business of the Year Award went to Erman Smith Funeral Home.

2021 Board Members were also approved. Your new 2021 Pittsburg-Camp County Board Members are:

James Wallace – President of the Board of Wallace Law Firm, Southern Wind Manor Assisted Living

Marci Parker – 1st Vice President of Guaranty Bank & Trust

Holly McGraw – 2nd Vice President of On Top Dezignz

Kim Daily – Treasurer of Capital One Bank

Ronda Burns – Secretary of Pilgrim Bank

Jennifer Broers of Piney Woods Animal Clinic

Karen Campbell of Pilgrim’s

Curtis Duncan of UT Health Pittsburg

Kelly Hinerman, Individual

Vivian Kelly of Douglass Alumni Association

Cheire McGahee of Changes Counseling and Consulting

Golden Murphy, Individual

Monica Penny of Be*YOUtiful Salon and Boutique

Matt Wallace of Southern Wind Manor Assisted Living

Sabin Warrick of Sausage Warehouse

Perry Wilson of Los Pino Ranch Vineyard & Winery

The Winners of the Prize Drawings exclusively for Chamber Members went to:

Pressure Cooker went to T-Shirts & More

Four Tickets to the Arts Councils Music Series on March 27 went to Triangle DJ Contractors

Wine Lovers Basket went to Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center

Pro Fishing Kayak went to the Pittsburg Kiwanis Club

8 Karet Gold Diamond Necklace went to Nutrien Ag Solutions

75 inch TV went to E Tex Service & Supply Company

For Supporting our 75 Anniversary Chamber Awards

Special Thanks to:

Chamber LINK Volunteers for help with all little details.

Bleu Hen Crossing Events Center for hosting the event.

Rosita Palmer Photography for photography work.

Sanitation Solutions for purchasing the awards.

On Top Dezign for engraving the awards.

Los Pinos Ranch Vineyard & Winery & The Rolling Pin for providing snacks for the Award Winners.

Laura DeWoody Jewelry and the Pittsburg-Camp County Arts Council for help with securing prizes.

Sonya Woods and the Tri-County Press for LIVE Streaming the event.

Mark Levy of Pink Flamingo Sound for directing and guiding with going virtual.

Ginger Lane of Texas Twister Marketing for creating our 75th Anniversary logo. Our Chamber Members for sticking with us for another year.

Time to clean out those closets and garages and turn your trash into treasure. If you live along Hwy 11 or near Hwy 11 and would like to participate in our spring Chamber of Commerce sponsored yard sale event, call the Chamber at 903-856-3442 and register your sale and get this “official” Highway 11 yard sign. Yes, the cost is $25, but we give you the official sign that shoppers will be looking for, and we will promote your sale for you on the Historic Treasure Sale Facebook page, the Chamber’s Facebook page, the Chamber’s E-newsletter, and our Chamber Member “Two Things” email blast.