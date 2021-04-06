Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Your Community, Your Chamber,

Happenings

Chamber Events

Hwy 11 Treasures Trails

Sit-n-Sip with Sandy

Calling all Vendors for our Pioneer Days Festival

Join us for New Chamber Member Ribbon Cuttings

Welcome New Chamber Members

Be a Chamber LINK Volunteer

Chamber Member Events

Flashback “At The Hop” Tribute

Diaper Shower

Blue Ribbon Week

Pittsburg Lions Club Baked Potato Luncheon

Spring Fling Market

Bleu Hen Pop-Up Market

April at Barefoot Bay

House of Smoke BBQ

Verizon Deals

Visit the Pittsburg Kiwanis Club

Exclusive Deal for our E-Newsletter Readers

Hwy 11 Treasure Trail Event

This Thursday, Friday & Saturday

April 8, 9, 10

An 80 mile stretch from Sulphur Springs to Linden lined with yard sales, flea markets, community sales, bargains, and treasures.

If you don’t feel like driving the 80-mile stretch, go to downtown Pittsburg. There will be sales all along Main Street. There will be a Community Sale Event at 234 Rusk Street at the Bleu Hen Crossing Event Center on Saturday.

Watch our Facebook page and the Historic Hwy 11 Facebook Page this week for more specific addresses and businesses participating in our Hwy 11 Treasure Trail event.

If you don’t live along Hwy 11 and have treasures to sell, you can set up at our Community Sale Event in downtown Pittsburg at 234 Rusk Street in Bleu Hen’s parking lot Crossing Event Center. Call the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce office at 903-856-3442 for more information or EMAIL us.

On Saturday, April 10, our Community Sale Event will be an EVENT! We will have yard sales, a pop-up market inside the Bleu Hen, outdoor music from Pink Flamingo Sound and Rack Ribs BBQ truck, the best BBQ in town…. will be in the parking lot 11:00 am till the BBQ is gone.

You can shop, eat and enjoy music at the same time.

Tune into our weekly LIVE Sit-n-Sip with Sandy chat sessions on our Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page. Once or twice a week, our Chamber Director, Sandy Thompson, sits down with one of Chamber Members to find out more about them and what they have going on.

Our Diamond Jubilee Pioneer Day Festival is just around the corner.

September 18, 2021.

We are seeking crafters, artists, and food vendors, to be part of our Pioneer Day Festivities on Saturday, September 18. Contact the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce at 903-856-3442 or EMAIL us for the all details.

We invite everyone to join us this week for two Ribbon-Cuttings!

Come out and help us welcome new Chamber Members and check out new local businesses and meet the business owners.

BeBe’s Cupcakery Ribbon Cutting

Wednesday, April 7

Noon

611 N. Geer

In the back of Be* YOU*tiful Salon & Boutique

Meet owner/operator Shelby Allen and sample some cupcakes.

Expectant Heart Pregnancy Resource Center Ribbon-Cutting

Friday, April 9

12:30

1312 E. Ferguson, Mt. Pleasant

Bring some diapers and get a tour of their facility.

Chamber Board President James Wallace welcomed new Chamber Members Artzy Dog Studio this week.

Artzy Dog Studio designs marketing materials for a variety of business types as well as custom projects. Logos, business cards, brochures, stickers, flyers, T-shirts, wedding invitations, and various other branding or communication materials.

Check out Artzy Dog Studio’s booth at the Bleu Hen Event Centers Pop-Up Market April 8-10. Please go check out their raffle to win a gift-packed basket that celebrates small businesses in Pittsburg. You can also find Artzy Dog Studio on Facebook & Instagram or give them a call at 469-235-5853.

Bored?

Tired of being in the house?

Need to make meet some folks?

Want to make a few new friends?

Want to learn a new skill?

Like free t-shirts?

Then join the Chamber LINKS.

The Chamber LINKS are a group of volunteers who support the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce and the community of Pittsburg by helping with a multitude of things from working in the Chamber office to serving on Chamber Committees, to going to ribbon cuttings and social hours, helping at festivals and more! Email the Chamber office today for more information or call 903-856-3442.

Notice all the blue ribbons around downtown Pittsburg this month in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month. Thank you to CASA, Northeast Texas Child Advocacy Center, The Pittsburg Lions Club, and Chamber Member Businesses.

You can participate in one of the Blue Ribbon Week activities shown above to show your support for Child Abuse Awareness Month.

The Pittsburg Lions Club hosts their bi-annual Baked Potato Fundraiser on April 13 at the Hansen Sewell Center located at 237 College Street in downtown Pittsburg. Come in and eat your lunch, or if you work in the downtown area, they will DELIVER! For delivery, call your orders in by Wednesday, April 7.