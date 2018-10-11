Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

effective immediately, our new email address is info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Chamber Welcomes Newest Member – Kindred Home Health

Kindred at Home has worked with seniors for over thirty years. They offer skilled care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Their focus on wellness and rehabilitation improves the lives of thousands of people across the country including our local area of beautiful Pittsburg, TX. Pictured above are (seated L to R) Shardai Hackworth and Sherry Palmer. Standing L to R is Bryan Freisth, Vivian Kelly, Mayor Shawn Kennington, Kim Daily, Holly McGraw, Thom Leonard, Laura Equihua, Alethea Smerdon, Chamber President James Wallace, City Manager Clint Hardeman, Judge AJ Mason, and Christine Jackson. (Photo provided by Ellis Knox)

The Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails begins TODAY!

This event is an 80-mile flea market and yard sale that runs from Linden to Sulphur Springs. Have a few items you’d like to sell but don’t live on Highway 11? Set up for FREE in our flea market area in the old Capital One parking lot. This is a fantastic location with LOTS of traffic driving by. Contact the Chamber office at 903-856-3442 for more details.

“Pinked” Out for Breast Cancer

Staff and residents of Southern Wind Manor in Pittsburg showed their support of breast cancer awareness earlier today. What a great looking group of folks wearing pink. They will continue to wear pink each year until a cure for breast cancer can be found!

Exciting News! The Circus is Coming to Pittsburg on Thursday, October 25!

Have you purchased tickets for you and your family? If not, do so today! Pre-purchasing tickets save you a lot of money. Adult tickets are currently $14 each but on show day, the price increases to $20. Tickets may be purchased at the following:

The Chamber office

God’s Closet

Guaranty Bank

Murphy’s Kitchen

Smith Furniture

Pilgrim Bank – Mt. Pleasant (Jefferson Street Branch)

The Circus is sponsored by:

Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

McDonald’s – Pittsburg

East Texas Broadcasting

Circus Sponsorship Opportunities are still available. This is a fabulous way to get your business name out to hundreds of families here in Camp County, as well as the surrounding area. For more information, contact the Chamber office at 903-856-3442.

Chamber Member News

Your local Verizon Wireless is currently offering the following specials:

Ø Free hum devices for your car

Ø Tablets @ $49.99

Ø Apple watches for $35.47 upfront and then $71.67 for 6 months

Ø Wireless home phone for $20.00 a month (great for churches and small businesses).

Ø Apple iPad for $19.58 a month on Device Payment

Ø Family plans on Prepaid 4 lines for $100.00 a month

Ø We have open enrollment so if you do not have protection on your phone you can add it now

Ø $300.00 off Vivint Smart Home to secure your home or business

Please call 903-855-0092 with any questions

Hey, East Texas! It’s Shelby Rust with Rustville’s Soap Shop

With Christmas coming up, and shopping lists getting longer by the minute, I urge you to remember me, and your local “Soap Shop” for some of your gift giving needs…

Rustville’s Soap Shop offers the most luxurious, natural, and handmade bath and body treat this side of the Mississippi! We create old-fashioned, cold process soap, bath bombs, hand and body lotions, body butter, sugar scrubs, and candles. We have our ever-so-popular Charcoal FaceBars, as well as our own line of skincare to help you look and feel your best- naturally.

We also carry essential oils and all the accessories: home and car diffusers, diffuser necklaces and bracelets, and custom essential oil blends, as well as roller bottles.

We make those popular little CarTarts, too! (Air fresheners).

If you are wanting gift sets, we offer custom, made-to-order gift baskets that include a seagrass or wicker base, plus the products you choose, wrapped neatly with a large, fabric or burlap bow. We don’t skimp on our gift baskets… we like to think we offer the most luxurious gift baskets you can find!

If you have specific needs or requests, don’t hesitate to run them by me! I’m sure we can figure it out and create the very best, high quality, natural and most unique gift tailored to your needs.

Our little shop was voted Best of the Best in 2018, by our community, in the Gift Shop category. Don’t forget to come to shop Rustville!

Let me know if you have any questions. I am happy to help.

Rustville Essentials’ Soap Shop

120Quitman Street

Pittsburg, TX

903-708-7519

Northeast Texas Community College is working on a new strategic plan to help pave the way for the next five years. As a community college, we believe it is very important to receive feedback from local stakeholders. With that in mind, we hope you will take just a few minutes to complete the survey below. Your responses will go a long way toward helping NTCC do a better job of serving our community today and in the future.

Thank you in advance for your participation!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jonathan McCullough,

NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement