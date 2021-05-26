Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Introducing our 2021 Peach Queen Candidates

Brooklyn Rene Rompf

Miss Brooklyn Rene Rompf is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by UT Health-Pittsburg, and she is active in volleyball, softball, and Cheer. She is a member of the National Honor Society. Brooklyn wants to attend Dallas Baptist University and study to become a Nurse. She is the daughter of Gabe & Jenefer Hatch of Pittsburg. Her grandparents are Rosaline Owen of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Dennis Leon of Denton, Texas.

Itzel Yamileth Noriega

Miss Itzell Yamileth Noriega is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Guaranty Bank. She is active in Cheerleading, Student Council, Interact, and member of the National Honor Society. Her future goal is to attend Louisiana Tech and major in medicine and become a Dermatologist. She is the daughter of Israel & Grace Noriega of Pittsburg. Her grandparents are Robert Schrubb and Janie Schrubb of Pittsburg.

Maguire Rose Reynolds

Miss Maguire Rose Reynolds is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Cypress Bank, and she is a member of the National Honor Society, Freshman Cheerleader, and past Student of the Month. Maguire is also OSHA & CPR Certified. She enjoys the Texas Rangers, listening to George Strait music, fishing, and just spending time with family. Her future goal is to study to be a Business Major and join the family business, Hodges & Sons Construction Co. She is the daughter of Dustin & Julie Reynolds of Pittsburg. Her grandparents are Glen & Gladys Reynolds, Damon & Donna Hodges, and the late Sherry Hodges, all of Omaha, Texas.

Morgan Raejean Warrick

Miss Morgan Raejean Warrick is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Alpha Auto Glass. She is active in volleyball, softball, outdoor sports, and the youth program at Pine Baptist Church. She is CPR/AED Certified. Morgan’s future goal is to earn a college degree in social work. She is the daughter of Ben & Amanda Warrick of Pittsburg. Her grandparents are Larry Warrick and the late Wanda Warrick, Larry Dailey, and the late Cindy Dailey of Pittsburg.

Natalie Nicole Styles

Miss Natalie Nicole Styles is a 16-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Mayben Realty. Natalie is a member of the National Honor Society, plays volleyball, basketball, softball, track, and is active in cheerleading and Student Council. Her future goal is to attend college and pursue a career in Nursing. Natalie is the daughter of Chris & Jennifer Styles of Pittsburg and is the granddaughter of Kim Nugent of Pittsburg.

Sadie Lee Burrow

Miss Sadie Lee Burrow is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Kiwanis Club. Her activities are participation in Cheer and Athletic Trainer, and Sadie is on the A-B Honor Roll, a Phi Theta Kappa member at NTCC. Her future goal is to become an Emergency Room Nurse. Sadie is the daughter of Dr. Rodney and Makala Burrow. Grandparents are Virgil & Barbara Stanford of Pittsburg; Buck & Becky Burrow of Linden, Texas.

Jayda Ann Miles

Miss Jayda Ann Miles is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Pittsburg Rodeo Association. She is involved with track, placing in the District and Regional levels. She also is in Cross Country and participated in UIL Cheer. Jayda’s future goal is to attend college and receive a degree that allows her to work in radiology. She is the daughter of Lakeda Monroe and Christina Cortledge of Pittsburg. Her grandparents are Richard & Edna Bratton; and Margaret Thompson, all of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Sydney Danielle Smith

Miss Sydney Danielle Smith is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Lions Club. She is active in Band and is presently Co-Captain of the Majorette line for the Pittsburg High School Marching Band. She is a Student Council member, Homecoming Duchess her Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior year. Miss PHS-2019, Band Squad Leader and Student Band Leader. She has received recognition awards in twirling, State Solo & Ensemble, and Twirl Productions Premier Performer. Her future goal is to study to become a Nurse Practitioner. Sydney is the daughter of Dara Smith and Chris Smith of Pittsburg. Her grandparents are Ric & Katrina Dodson of Pittsburg, Jane Smith, and Bill Smith of Jefferson City, Missouri.

The contestants are out and about town selling tickets to the Queen’s Coronation Pageant, September 15. The Community Leader’s Luncheon scheduled for September 16, and a Bean and Corn Bread Cook-off set for the festival day on September 18. They will also be selling advertisement space in the Pioneer Days Festival guide and seeking sponsors for events held during the festival. Each girl will be raising funds in various other individual ways as they compete for the crown. Funds raised will be used to give the girls scholarships and put back into the community. Please support each of them in their endeavors.

Pioneer Day Festival will begin on Saturday, September 11, with the Little Miss Peach Queen Ball, followed by the Queen’s Pageant on Wednesday evening and the Community Leaders Luncheon. Friday, September 17, brings a Health Fair, community Hot Dog luncheon, Youth Art Exhibit, and Science Fair. The evening will bring the Latino Heritage Night to life with food vendor’s booths, live music, and folk dancing. Saturday, September 18, begins with a spectacular parade that will feature all the Queen’s Court, youth groups, local floats, and musical bands. A 15 member Bag-Pipe Brigade leads the parade, and it also features a 12 piece Mariachi Band. We will line Main Street with crafts vendors, food booths, children’s entertainment, clowns, live entertainment on two stages downtown.

Carnival rides begin on Thursday morning and continue through Saturday night. A street dance will be on Saturday night featuring the Darin Morris Band. It is the 75th Anniversary of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce. The festival will end with a blast with fireworks lighting up the sky overhead. Make plans now for the biggest and best festival yet!

Congratulations to our selected Business of the Week for the week of May 17, Southern Wind Manor Assisted Living Community. Southern Wind Manor is located at 618 Quitman Street and is locally owned and operated by the Wallace family. Check out Southern Wind Manor at Southernwindmanor.com and on Facebook.

Southern Wind has been closed to the public for over a year due to COVID restrictions, but they are back open and now accepting visitors and new residence.

Pictured is Matthew Wallace, Executive Director, with Julie Swann, the Office & Operations Manager.

Thank you, Southern Wind Manor, for being members of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

The Pittsburg Camp County Chamber of Commerce honored Perry Wilson, President of the Board of Directors at Los Pinos Ranch Vineyard & Winery, with a plaque recognizing the wineries 20th Anniversary. Congratulations to Los Pinos for your outstanding service to the community and for bringing tourism to Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg Camp County Chamber of Commerce Members, Chamber Board, Chamber LINKS, and friends welcomed Chef Ivy Myers of House of Smoke BBQ to Pittsburg and our new Chamber Member. The Food Channel was filming House of Smoke, and our Ribbon Cutting was part of the filming fun. House of Smoke BBQ is located at 5245 FM 1520 at Barefoot Bay Marina on beautiful Lake Bob Sandlin every weekend. You can also find out more about House of Smoke BBQ on Facebook.

The Pittsburg Camp County Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce you to our newest staff member, Ms. Connie Bradshaw. Connie will be job sharing with our interim director, Sandy Thompson, through our Pioneer Day Festival events. Connie was born and raised in Oklahoma (Boomer Sooner). Connie has been married to Richard Bradshaw for 24 years, and they have two children and three grandchildren. Connie has a background in computer graphics, and sales and she has excellent customer service skills. Stop in the office and meet Connie sometimes.