Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

If you have not already done so, please update your records to reflect our new email address – info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

We are no longer able to access the old email account.

The Circus is coming to Pittsburg!

Thursday, October 25

Shows at 4:30 and 7:30

Broach Park

We highly encourage you to pre-purchase your tickets as ticket prices increase drastically on the day of the show (Adult tickets are $14 in advance or $20 at the gate. Children’s tickets are $6 in advance and $12 at the gate.) See below for ticket sales locations.

It’s been over a decade since Camp County youngsters have been able to enjoy the circus. The Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the Carson & Barnes Circus will be coming to Pittsburg on Thursday, October 25. This year’s theme is Circus Saurus, and we invite you to come to see the dinosaurs come alive as we embark on an adventure of a lifetime. Not only will you be amazed by daredevils on the Wheel of Destiny, but you will laugh at our merrymaker of mirth and sit in awe as the Aerial Artists soar to new heights at the apex of the Big Top!

With the dawn of a new day comes a new era under THE CIRCUS BIG TOP and those that were once extinct will re-emerge once again right before your eyes. Experience firsthand the giants of today’s world and the enormous creatures from the past. As we take you back millions of years, the circus Big Top will come alive with mighty Dinosaurs and the legendary Wooly Mammoth. For the first time anywhere Tyrannosauruses, Deinonychus, Wooly Mammoth, and Asian Elephants will go together to enchant and captivate hearts of all ages.

A Circus would not be a circus without Elephants… and this could be your last chance to see live performing elephants under the Big Top. Circus Saurus is proud to feature Becky, Lisa, and Traci as they will astonish you with their grace and beauty. See these majestic creatures before they too are extinct. The extinct giants of the past and the endangered Asian elephants of today clash under the Big Top in this high thrilling adventure.

In addition to the evening performances, the circus is also pleased to offer an educational program at 11:00 am. Children will learn about the Asian elephants and will enjoy a short skit performed by some of the young circus entertainers. At 3:00 pm, we invite you back to the circus grounds to watch the washing of the elephants. Mayor Shawn Kennington, Judge AJ Mason, and the Pittsburg Fire Department will wash the elephants using a tanker truck. Let’s just hope that the elephants don’t choose to give them a bath in return.

Ticket Pricing

$14 – Adult Ticket (plus one free child’s ticket)

$6 – Additional Child’s Ticket (Children ages 2-11)

Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber Office (credit cards accepted at this location only), God’s Closet, Guaranty Bank, Murphy’s Kitchen, Smith Furniture and Pilgrim Bank – Mt. Pleasant (Jefferson Street Branch). If you should have any questions, please contact the Chamber at 903-856-3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Make plans now to join us for the Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cookoff! We’ve challenged all of the first responders to show Pittsburg who makes the best chili! We’re expecting 12 – 15 cook teams so everyone will get their fill of chili for lunch. Come hungry! For only $5 you’ll enjoy all the chili you can eat plus support a great cause…. helping a local woman who is struggling with breast cancer.

Have a great chili recipe? It’s not too late to sign up your team. Call the Chamber at 903-856-3442. Teams registered thus far include

Southern Wind Assisted Living

Chamber Home Health

Pittsburg Nursing Center

Guaranty Bank

Chamber of Commerce

Upcoming Events:

Have you had a chance to purchase your Pittsburg by Candlelight Tour Tickets? If not, do so today. Tickets must be purchased by November 20. Purchase your tickets at www.pittsburgtexas.com or in person at Mayben Realty or City Hall. This is going to be a beautiful evening you won’t want to miss!

An update from God’s Closet

Patsy House’s husband and the other men that meet for Bible Study at Burns RV and the Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails yard sale raised $1,400 for kids coats that will be distributed Tuesday through Friday (Nov 6-9) from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm at God’s Closet. The Coats are for Camp County residents only, Come help. Tuesday and Wednesday (Nov 6-7) will be for families who are pre-registered. Thursday and Friday (Nov 8-9) God’s Closet will distribute to children not already registered.

Friday (Nov 9), 9:00 am, is the Veteran’s Program at Pittsburg High School. And on Monday (Nov 12) God’s Closet will be serving a free meal in Gods Closet for attendees of the 11:00 am till noon Veteran’s Day Program on the Courthouse Lawn.

Gib Wilson of Wilson Farms & Eddie Vences of Auto Plaza will be buying Thanksgiving Turkeys for all the 100 senior citizens in our Senior Box Program. These will be distributed on Tuesday (Nov 13) with their Senior Box, come help!

Lowes called and will bring Camp County 200 Thanksgiving Meal Kits with Hens & distribute them Thursday (Nov 15) in God’s Closet. Thank you, Lowes! That’s great because 120 Camp families can come in to get signed up now. Each church in Camp County can also submit ten names for Thanksgiving meal kits, regardless of county, and we will get those delivered directly to the churches Thursday (Nov 15) about 9:00 am, to reduce the parking problem on Main Street.

Sign up for the Camp County Christmas for Kids is Thursday (Nov 1) 4:00 to 6:00 pm and Saturday (Nov 3), 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. This is local business people every year doing this awesome event, MUST BRING DOCUMENTATION – see their flyer. Sign up at Town & Country Shopping Center, the old Oscars Bldg. Go, God! Go Pittsburg! Thank you for all the kindness that shines in our county. We need kids coats, blankets, heaters, turkeys, prayers & they need toys or funding. See Camp County Christmas for Kids of Facebook for more info.

CAMP COUNTY REPUBLICANS TO MEET OCTOBER 20

Camp County Republicans will meet Saturday (Oct 20) in the NTCC Hanson-Sewell Center at 9:00 am. This is the last meeting before the General Election on Tuesday (Nov 6), a meeting you don’t want to miss. If there are any Cruz yard signs available, we will have them at the meeting . See you Saturday morning!

Former National Mountain Dulcimer Champion Larry Conger is coming to Northeast Texas!

The Northeast Texas Dulcimer Chorus based in Pittsburg, TX will be hosting Larry & Elaine Conger for workshops for local area dulcimer club members on Monday afternoon, October 22, at the Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum, 204 W Marshall Street, Pittsburg TX. The Appalachian Mountain dulcimer lends itself well with the local museum setting. As an added bonus, the Congers will be giving a short concert for the general public at 5:30 pm. It will be a relaxing way to end your Monday listening to calming music. I can’t think of a better way to wrap up the day! Love offering graciously accepted.

Larry Conger is an award-winning player and teacher of the Appalachian Mountain Dulcimer, an American folk instrument. A graduate of The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss), Larry has been involved with music as a vocation for over 35 years. Besides being a favorite performer and instructor at various dulcimer festivals around the country, Larry is concerned with long distance learning via online lessons. Larry has also served as a Church Music Director for several Baptist churches. He has been involved with the Tennessee Arts Commission’s Arts in Education program and the Kentucky Arts Council’s Teacher Incentive Program, presenting dulcimer programs in the public schools.

Elaine Conger is a professional music educator and Orff-Schulwerk specialist who has a passion for instilling a love for the arts in young people. Her years as a professional musician, combined with her experience as a classroom teacher give her a unique perspective when working with students. Her past musical experience includes touring with her own country band, performing on the General Jackson Showboat at Opryland in Nashville and touring as pianist and back-up vocalist with country music superstar, Faith Hill. More recently, she has directed and accompanied numerous musical theater productions and even starred in a few herself. Her favorite role to date is as Patsy in “Always Patsy Cline.” Elaine also serves as organist/music director for an Episcopal Church.

Elaine and Larry are well known for their meticulously crafted dulcimer duets, featuring Larry on standard dulcimer and Elaine on the bass dulcimer.

Please join the Northeast Texas Dulcimer Chorus in welcoming the Congers to Northeast Texas and Pittsburg TX for the day!