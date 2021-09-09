Pittsburg Canceles Heath Fair

First Thing

Bad news, much to our disappointment, we have canceled the Pioneer Days Health Fair set for Friday, Sep 17 of Pioneer Days Week. Due to the shortage of health care professionals, we could not fully staff the event and make it as grand as we envisioned. We may look at having it in the spring. Everything else is on as planned.

Second Thing

The good news, We have filled aLL of our vendor booth spaces for the festival. We have over 100 food and craft vendors who are looking forward to being part of our festival. I hope you have seen some of our vendor spotlights on our Pioneer Days Facebook page. Some cool vendors are going to be here. So you can get started on your Christmas shopping.