Pittsburg Fire-Rescue Receives $14,000 Grant

A $14,000 Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance grant through Texas A&M Forest Service gave Pittsburg Fire-Rescue the opportunity to purchase their first battery powered hydraulic rescue tools commonly known as a “Jaws of Life” system.

“The purchase included a spreader, cutter and batteries that will help speed up the extrication process during critical times when moments count,” said Pittsburg F-R Fire Chief Carl Cravey.

The department members were trained on the new tools and already have used them for an extrication after a vehicle accident.

“These tools are lighter and more dependable than the extrication tools of the last century, while being just as tough,” said Josh Bardwell, Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator.

According to Cravey the department works shorthanded at times and this type of tool will allow the job to get done with fewer responders.

Pittsburg Fire-Rescue has been serving their community and surrounding area since 1905. The department has open enrollment for anyone wanting to dedicate time back to the community. An application may be obtained during regular business hours at the fire station located at 514 South Greer in Pittsburg.

“The community is very supportive when we have fund raisers that help with department expenses,” said Cravey. “We appreciate their response and the opportunity to receive the grant.”

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost-share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.