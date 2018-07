A 54-year-old Camp County man and four other people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Texarkana for allegedly distributing methamphetamine in East Texas. Melvin Anthony Smith, of Pittsburg, was booked into the Titus County Jail on Thursday. Also charged in the indictment are Stinson Lesley, Wesley Haley, Norman Spruiell and Laura Pace. Their hometowns were unavailable.