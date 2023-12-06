Pittsburg Prepairs For April 8

Pittsburg is one of several Northeast Texas communities planning for April 8. That is the date of the next total solar eclipse that will last three and a half minutes, bringing an influx of those on Earth interested in viewing the once-in-a-lifetime event. The next occurrence will be 3000. It begins Monday, April 8 at 12:26 pm, the maximum eclipse is 1:45 pm and ends at 3:05 pm.

Mayor David Abernathy held Pittsburg’s second planning meeting Wednesday morning. His main concern is that so many people could view the event that it could shut down our cellular phone infrastructure. That would be a problem if emergencies occur during the event. Mayor Abernathy says they are possibly underestimating the population increase for the event by half.