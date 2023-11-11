Pittsburg Receives Grant For Eclipse Totality

The City of Pittsburg will be a hot spot for a total sun eclipse in April 2024. The astronomical event will have about three and a half minutes of eclipse totality. Therefore, the Simons Foundation awarded the city a $10,000 grant to help bring the festivities to life. Pittsburg Promotional Assistant Sandy Thompson said, “We’ll use a lot of it to fund some of the activities that we’ll be doing, science activities, partnering with some of our local businesses in planning events and things.

The grant will also aid in buying viewing glasses, planning for their infrastructure, and more. In addition to this grant, the city estimates to spend around $25,000 on the big event. There will be multiple viewing locations that sky-watchers can go to, from the rural spots of Los Pinos Winery and Efurd Orchards to the heart of downtown. Pittsburg Mayor David Abernathy said, “This will only occur again in this spot in about 375 years from now. So it’s a huge deal, it’s coming to our town. It’s coming to a town near you.”