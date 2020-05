PACIFIC OCEAN (May 18, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jacob Cannon, from Pittsburg, Texas, performs maintenance on a missile trolley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Louis Lea/Released) Link to Image: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/6214302/daily-operations