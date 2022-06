The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Tony Gross, 39, of Gilmer, was the victim of an automobile-pedestrian fatality last Monday night. William Carlile, 68, of Pittsburg, was traveling northbound on US 271 in his 1999 Ford F-150 when he struck Gross. Williams was turning right onto CR 4114, where Gross was standing in the turning lane. Mr. Carlile tried to avoid Mr. Gross, but authorities pronounced Mr. Gross at the scene.