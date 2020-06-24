Pittsburg’s HWY 11 Closed For Railroad Repairs

Motorists who frequently travel State Highway 11 in Pittsburg will need to find an alternate route on Friday, June 26. Union Pacific Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs near the railroad crossing. It will be from 7:00 am until 10:00 pm or until work is complete.

Traffic will officially detour on a signed route of US 271 and Loop 179. Trucks must use the official detour route, but other motorists may use local ways they find more convenient. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes, or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511.