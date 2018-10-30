Pittsburg’s Pink Chili Cook-Off

Join Us TODAY for the Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cook-off!

Hello Pittsburg – Today is the Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cook-off. Please help us spread the word by telling all of your co-workers about the event.

We hope you’ll choose to join us on the Courthouse Lawn from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. to help us determine who cooks the best pot of chili. Teams include Holman House, UT Health Pittsburg, God’s Closet, Chambers Home Health, Dierksen Hospice, Southern Wind Assisted Living, Pittsburg Nursing Center, the Witches Brew, Kindred Home Health and Guaranty Bank. For only $5, you’ll enjoy a drink and all the chili you can eat. There’s nowhere else in town you can eat for only $5! Bring a few extra dollars to cast your vote for the people’s choice award. All proceeds will benefit women in our community who are struggling with breast cancer.