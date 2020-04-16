PJC 3D Printing Lab Makes PPE Face Shields For PRMC

by Margaret Ruff

The 3D printing lab at Paris Junior College has been busy turning out plastic face shields for health care workers at Paris Regional Medical Center. They expected some 100 finished by the end of the day on Wednesday. The guards follow a previous PJC donation of face masks, gowns, booties, and medical hair covers from PJC Health Occupations programs earlier in April.

“We are pleased to be able to help the hospital and the community,” said PJC President Pam Anglin.

After receiving approval from PJC’s administration, PJC drafting instructor Chris Malone began working on researching and creating prototypes. Armed with those, PJC met with PRMC representative John Lyles to review the prototypes. After staff input, they chose a modified face shield visor.

“PJC equipment vendor Stratasys released a 3D model to help during this pandemic,” said Malone, “we modified that and began printing the new version immediately. It takes about three hours per print, and we are running two at a time per printer.”

The PJC lab is using 8 Makerbot Z18 printers to produce about 32 face shield visors per day. It makes up only part of the protective gear. The other part is the shield itself. Fortunately, PRMC had two rolls of heavy film plastic that worked perfectly to create the front guard.

After a social media call for assistance on, laser cutters were made available to PJC to cut the shapes needed for the shields.

“PJC would like to extend special thanks to Chelsea Harvey of Decor and Dalton Kueckelhan of Gear Head Gifts and Postal Options,” said Malone. “They have both assisted in the production of the shields for these masks.”

They ordered additional materials for the printers, and the College plans to produce as many as are needed.

PJC’s 3D printing lab is part of the Computer-Aided Design training program, which offers certificates and an Associate of Applied Science degree.