PJC Administration Building closed Friday, June 9

 


Electrical work will cause the Paris Junior College Administration Building to be without power Friday June 9, so the building will be closed. All other buildings will be open as normal.

Those needing to do business in-person with the Admissions and Records Office, Business Office, or Human Resources will find them temporarily in the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).

Those offices may be reached by the contacts listed below, or the main PJC number at 903-785-7661.

Business Office: 903-782-0232 or businessoffice@parisjc.edu
Admissions and Records Office: 903-782-0425 or apply@parisjc.edu (admissions); 903-782-0309 or records@parisjc.edu (transcripts)
Human Resources: 903-782-0483 or humanresources@parisjc.edu

The Administration Building returns to normal operations on Monday, June 12.

