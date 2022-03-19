PJC Adult Education Broadens Scope, Locations Of Free Services

By Margaret Ruff

Getting the word out about helpful services can sometimes be challenging in rural areas. The Adult Education and Family Literacy Program (AEL) at Paris Junior College want everyone to know they continue to offer traditional and new services.

“We have free services for our community members that will help them move forward with their lives and careers,” said PJC Adult Education and Family Literacy Director Susan Sanchez. “Especially English as a Second Language (ESL) and High School Equivalency (GED) classes as well as new classes to help with future employment.”

Working to empower and educate area residents, AEL has added free Workforce Development Training, Employability Skills and Career Pathways, Citizenship Preparation, online learning opportunities, and scholarship opportunities. The program is available at the College’s locations in Paris, Greenville, and Sulphur Springs.

To reach more people, AEL also provides free services at other locations, including CAN Help in Sulphur Springs, The Hub in Clarksville, CitySquare in Paris, and The Hope Center in Greenville.

To register or learn more about these classes, contact the PJC Adult Education office at 903-782-0467 or adulted@parisjc.edu.