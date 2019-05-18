PJC-Adult Education Graduation.

PJC Adult Education holds a recognition ceremony
The Paris Junior College Adult Education program held a graduation ceremony for all those successfully achieving their Certificates of High School Equivalency during the preceding 12 months on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Those receiving their Certificate of High School Equivalency in the past 12 months included:
Bonham: Nicholas Hollingsworth
Commerce: Judy Alvarez
Como: Logan Oxford
Cooper: Nevin Casey, Jessica Odell, Rebecca Roush
Detroit: Cade Hines, Taiwa Kruse, Kathlene Unruh
Emory: Stephanie Holder, Dylan Simmons
Greenville: Mieshea Collins, Lindsey Cotton, Savannah Krantz, Bradley Williams
Pickton: Alina Barth, Shad Griner
Quinlan: Ashlee Bryan, Clayton Paul
Royce City: Seth Prince
Saltillo: Rebekah Ridens
Sulphur Springs: Willie Black, III, Ragan Box, Madisyn Franks, Richard Hatfield, Jimmy Johnson, Andrew Latham, Gabriel Pollard
West Tawakoni: Jason S. Lee
Wolfe City: Joseph Sandquist
Yantis: Jessica Hanna