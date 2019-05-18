PJC-Adult Education Graduation.

PJC Adult Education holds a recognition ceremony

The Paris Junior College Adult Education program held a graduation ceremony for all those successfully achieving their Certificates of High School Equivalency during the preceding 12 months on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Those receiving their Certificate of High School Equivalency in the past 12 months included:

Bonham: Nicholas Hollingsworth

Commerce: Judy Alvarez

Como: Logan Oxford

Cooper: Nevin Casey, Jessica Odell, Rebecca Roush

Detroit: Cade Hines, Taiwa Kruse, Kathlene Unruh

Emory: Stephanie Holder, Dylan Simmons

Greenville: Mieshea Collins, Lindsey Cotton, Savannah Krantz, Bradley Williams

Pickton: Alina Barth, Shad Griner

Quinlan: Ashlee Bryan, Clayton Paul

Royce City: Seth Prince

Saltillo: Rebekah Ridens

Sulphur Springs: Willie Black, III, Ragan Box, Madisyn Franks, Richard Hatfield, Jimmy Johnson, Andrew Latham, Gabriel Pollard

West Tawakoni: Jason S. Lee

Wolfe City: Joseph Sandquist

Yantis: Jessica Hanna