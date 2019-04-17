PJC Again Participating in East Texas Giving Day

On Tuesday, April 30, Paris Junior College will join over 185 organizations throughout north and east Texas as part of East Texas Giving Day.

“From 6 a.m. to midnight,” said Derald Bulls, PJC’s Director of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Affairs, “I invite PJC alumni, former students, friends, businesses, and anyone with a passion to help others make a gift, large or small, and use www.easttexasgivingday.org/pjc to invest in the lives of our students. The gift is directed specifically to PJC when this web address is used.”

The PJC Memorial Foundation joins with 10 community non-profit organizations in this effort and it is PJC’s second year to participate. Last year, generous hearts contributed $10,899. Again this year, thanks to a generous anonymous donor, every $1 raised it will be matched up to the first $5,000. Gifts will be used for the greatest needs fund through the PJC Memorial Foundation.

“With the community’s help,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, “we can exceed last year’s total raised. Each gift is tax deductible and will help PJC make a greater difference in helping students reach their goals.”

According to statistics on Giving Day, this one-day event special has a tremendous reach extending to many un-tapped donors. Last year, 29 percent of all donors making gifts were new and had never given to one of the organizations taking part in this effort. Younger audiences are more likely to give through this type of even than a normal campaign.

“I welcome everyone to forward any emails you receive and send to your address book or social media contacts to help us reach potential donors we may not have contact with,” Bulls said. “Also, if you see a tweet or Facebook post, please feel free to share that as well; every gift makes a difference for our students and their ever-changing needs!”

Coordinated in the region by the East Texas Community Foundation, the 2018 campaign grossed $475,000 for the non-profit agencies who took part. PJC finished as the 15th organization based on total funds raised (of 158 organizations).

“We had an exceptional generous donor base during the 2018 Giving Day,” Bulls said. “Over 60 percent of donors also covered the processing fee charged for the campaign. Throughout the region 64 percent of donors pay an additional amount to assure the charity receives 100 percent of the intended gift.”

As an example, a 5.09 percent processing fee would be charged for a $100 gift. By adding another $5.09 to their gift, the College (or cause supported) would get 100 percent of the donation. Each donor will receive an email receipt the moment the gift is processed.

To make a donation, use a desktop computer, IPad, cell phones, laptop computers, or any device with internet accessibility at the website listed above. As a convenience to donors, they can begin scheduling their gifts online on Monday, April 15 but credit cards will not be charged until April 30.