PJC Aid For Students, Summer I Scholarship Deadline Approaches

While remote registration for summer and fall 2020 classes continue at Paris Junior College, students have several financial aid options available, from regular sources and special assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduating high school students are eligible for a scholarship covering tuition for one Summer I or Summer II class. Those wishing to take a Summer I class must apply by this Friday, May 29; those classes start June 1. Find more information and the online scholarship application at www.parisjc.edu/scholarships.

Funding for students has also been received through The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) to make emergency grants to students who were moved from face to face to online classes in the spring semester.

Students must be Title IV eligible, meaning they must: be a U.S. Citizen, permanent resident or eligible non-citizen; hold a valid Social Security number (SSN); have a high school diploma or recognized equivalent such as a GED diploma or a high school curriculum in a homeschool setting that satisfies Texas requirements for homeschooling; be enrolled, or accepted for enrollment as a student at PJC. Full-time spring semester students may receive $500 and part-time students $250 grants.

Awards will be made for students enrolled in the summer and fall of a yet to be determined amount.

PJC has also set aside $200,000 for emergency grants to students. To be considered for an emergency grant, a student must fill out an online form on computer, phone or tablet at https://parisjc.wufoo.com/forms/pjc-cares-act-emergency-grant-application/. The grant may be up to $500 and can cover such items as rent, utilities, food, technology and child care.

“We want our students – and prospective students – to know that PJC wishes to help them reach their educational goals,” said PJC President Pam Anglin, “all they have to do is ask for help.”

While the college is still operating remotely, all student services are available by phone or email. New students should go to www.parisjc.edu, then select MyPJC and complete the admissions application; those with questions should contact pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu or call 903-782-0425.

Returning students may go to MyPJC, log in to their account, and register for classes; for questions email counseling@pjc.edu. Additional contact information and links are available at www.parisjc.edu/covid-19.