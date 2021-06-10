PJC Announces Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s List

Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 175 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours, and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.
Students on the PJC President’s List by hometowns in Texas:
Arthur City: Cole Smallwood
Avery: Joshua Garrett, Danya Tapken
Bagwell: Sara Peek
Ben Franklin: Hailey Jaramillo
Blossom: Hannah Jordan
Bogata: Devon Womack
Brashear: Anthony Myers
Caddo Mills: Audra Doyle
Clarksville: Michael Burns, Darrell Forte, Hannah Lillis, Samuel Mancilla
College Station Hannah Schnettler
Commerce: Evan Humphries
Como: Diana Gallegos
Conroe: Hayden Johnson
Cooper: Justin Gibson, Glen Holt, Madison Oats
Copperas Cove: Jayda Carter
Corpus Christi: Beyonce Lane
Deport: Brianna Johnson
Detroit: Carson Smith, Lois Wims
Dike: Kisha Large
Emory: Ty Nichols
Fort Worth: Stephanie Chico, Macie Lynch
Garland: Chase Alford
Greenville: Sonnet Bell, Martin Bullington, Fidel Cruz, Elizabeth Fannin, Zackery Johnson, Abigail Pettibon, Oscar Rodriguez, Seth Thomas
Honey Grove: Richard Davis, Miguel Ochoa, Joshua Vetter, Kaleb Wilson
Horseshoe Bay: Sean Curtis
Klondike: Austin Henderson
Krum: Billy Totty
Lavon: Chaney Ortega
Lewisville: Drake Boggan
Lubbock: Brandon McCormick
McKinney: Beau Brewer
Mesquite: Tyler Little
Paris: Atajeni Barry, Sammy Brumley, Ginny Cary, Juan Cervantes, Jack Christopherson, Bailee Dawes, Amanda Dean, Annabel Doss, Nicholas Edwards, Kira Flanery, Rafael Garcia, Gary Gentry, Olivia Hutchings, Rocio Luna, Morgan Risinger, Jenna Thurman, Rebekah Veien
Pecan Gap: Jessie McGuire
Powderly: Nicholas Babb, Laci Weyland
Reno: Zachary Faulkner
Royse City: Mayson Odom, Rachel Roebuck
Salado: Marissa Gonzalez
Sulphur Springs: Gregory Nottingham, Taylor Buttrill, Jewely Holladay, Kennedy Lee, Landrie McKinney, Gregory Nottingham, Alexander Rodriguez, Ethan Smith, Zachary Tiemeyer, Jaci Wyatt
Sumner: Derek Tye
Wolfe City: Jason Heidel
Yantis: Jennifer Ogle
Students from other states named to the PJC President’s List:
Dequincy, La.: Dalton LeBlanc
Paterson, N.J:. Numan Mutlib
Hugo, Okla.: Hollye Hinsley
Students on the PJC Dean’s List by their hometowns in Texas:
Alba: Brandon Riley
Bastrop: Hunter Anderson
Blue Ridge: Bobby Sipes
Boerne: Sterling Riggs
Bogata: Hannah Binion
Brashear: Jacquelyn Cruz, Christopher Dockweiler
Bryan: Brenda Sanchez
Caddo Mills: Faith Brawley
Celeste: Deaven Babers
Chicota: Cary Vanderburg
Commerce: Christian Walter
Como: Crystal Romero, Estelfa Trujillo-Cortes
Conroe: Tyler Renfro
Corpus Christi: Matthew Krall
Cumby: Jessica Mullins
Deport: Sydney Hines
Dike: Jennifer Stanley
Farmersville: Clayton Cuba
Fate: Aimee Carney, Kimara Lyles
Forney: Jessika Roberts
Garrison: Lexi Johnson
Grand Prairie: Cole Kracmer
Greenville: Brenda Enriquez, Madeline Ingram, Stephanie Lee, Yoanny Loredo, Charlesie Love, Maria Osornio Rojo, Kimberlin Rico
Houston: Domenic Martinez, Mystique Ortega
Katy: Jharyn Craig
Lone Oak: Godfrey Snyder
Lufkin: Thomas Mayo
Mabank: Jojuan Clemons
Manor: Rayven Favors
Mesquite: Preston Aymond, Taylor Thompson
Paris: Bobbi Abbott, Brooke Collard, Ricardo Contreras-Lizarraga, Keegan Fendley, Chance Floyd, Samantha Garrison, Nicholas Gentry, Za’Naysha Houston, Cameron Johnson, Alisa Landers, Alexis Luna, Rylie Miner, Fazion Morgan, Chloe Osterbuhr, Seth Parker, Kylie Pool, Jaicey Pruett, Antonio Resendiz, Jaxon Shelton, Rhea Joanne Mar Tabora, Justin Welch
Pickton: Alex Alonso
Point: Autumn Teague
Providence Village: Connor Kirkley
Quinlan: Brandy Cockrum
Royse City: Abel Chavez, Kameryn McElroy, Nathalia Polania, Abigail Thomas
Saltillo: John Beadle
San Antonio: Madison Casanova
Spring: Kyle Conley, Madison Stokes, Eleazar Brena, James Matlock
Sumner: Harmony Edwards, Melody Edwards, Sydney Neuse
Victoria: Bryce Sitka
Waco: Mirella Ramos-Monreal
Wolfe City: Kailyn Caldwell
Yantis: Nathaniel Doolin
Students named to the PJC Dean’s List from other states:
Centennial, Colo.: Liam Grimble
Norman, Okla.: Nyah Henderson