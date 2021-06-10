PJC Announces Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s List

Paris Junior College is pleased to announce that 175 students were named to the President’s and Dean’s lists for academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average, (straight A’s) on a minimum of 15 semester hours. Those on the dean’s list must have a minimum of a 3.5 grade point average for at least 15 semester hours, and have no grade lower than a “C.” Both lists are compiled exclusive of developmental hours.

Students on the PJC President’s List by hometowns in Texas:

Arthur City: Cole Smallwood

Avery: Joshua Garrett, Danya Tapken

Bagwell: Sara Peek

Ben Franklin: Hailey Jaramillo

Blossom: Hannah Jordan

Bogata: Devon Womack

Brashear: Anthony Myers

Caddo Mills: Audra Doyle

Clarksville: Michael Burns, Darrell Forte, Hannah Lillis, Samuel Mancilla

College Station Hannah Schnettler

Commerce: Evan Humphries

Como: Diana Gallegos

Conroe: Hayden Johnson

Cooper: Justin Gibson, Glen Holt, Madison Oats

Copperas Cove: Jayda Carter

Corpus Christi: Beyonce Lane

Deport: Brianna Johnson

Detroit: Carson Smith, Lois Wims

Dike: Kisha Large

Emory: Ty Nichols

Fort Worth: Stephanie Chico, Macie Lynch

Garland: Chase Alford

Greenville: Sonnet Bell, Martin Bullington, Fidel Cruz, Elizabeth Fannin, Zackery Johnson, Abigail Pettibon, Oscar Rodriguez, Seth Thomas

Honey Grove: Richard Davis, Miguel Ochoa, Joshua Vetter, Kaleb Wilson

Horseshoe Bay: Sean Curtis

Klondike: Austin Henderson

Krum: Billy Totty

Lavon: Chaney Ortega

Lewisville: Drake Boggan

Lubbock: Brandon McCormick

McKinney: Beau Brewer

Mesquite: Tyler Little

Paris: Atajeni Barry, Sammy Brumley, Ginny Cary, Juan Cervantes, Jack Christopherson, Bailee Dawes, Amanda Dean, Annabel Doss, Nicholas Edwards, Kira Flanery, Rafael Garcia, Gary Gentry, Olivia Hutchings, Rocio Luna, Morgan Risinger, Jenna Thurman, Rebekah Veien

Pecan Gap: Jessie McGuire

Powderly: Nicholas Babb, Laci Weyland

Reno: Zachary Faulkner

Royse City: Mayson Odom, Rachel Roebuck

Salado: Marissa Gonzalez

Sulphur Springs: Gregory Nottingham, Taylor Buttrill, Jewely Holladay, Kennedy Lee, Landrie McKinney, Gregory Nottingham, Alexander Rodriguez, Ethan Smith, Zachary Tiemeyer, Jaci Wyatt

Sumner: Derek Tye

Wolfe City: Jason Heidel

Yantis: Jennifer Ogle

Students from other states named to the PJC President’s List:

Dequincy, La.: Dalton LeBlanc

Paterson, N.J:. Numan Mutlib

Hugo, Okla.: Hollye Hinsley

Students on the PJC Dean’s List by their hometowns in Texas:

Alba: Brandon Riley

Bastrop: Hunter Anderson

Blue Ridge: Bobby Sipes

Boerne: Sterling Riggs

Bogata: Hannah Binion

Brashear: Jacquelyn Cruz, Christopher Dockweiler

Bryan: Brenda Sanchez

Caddo Mills: Faith Brawley

Celeste: Deaven Babers

Chicota: Cary Vanderburg

Commerce: Christian Walter

Como: Crystal Romero, Estelfa Trujillo-Cortes

Conroe: Tyler Renfro

Corpus Christi: Matthew Krall

Cumby: Jessica Mullins

Deport: Sydney Hines

Dike: Jennifer Stanley

Farmersville: Clayton Cuba

Fate: Aimee Carney, Kimara Lyles

Forney: Jessika Roberts

Garrison: Lexi Johnson

Grand Prairie: Cole Kracmer

Greenville: Brenda Enriquez, Madeline Ingram, Stephanie Lee, Yoanny Loredo, Charlesie Love, Maria Osornio Rojo, Kimberlin Rico

Houston: Domenic Martinez, Mystique Ortega

Katy: Jharyn Craig

Lone Oak: Godfrey Snyder

Lufkin: Thomas Mayo

Mabank: Jojuan Clemons

Manor: Rayven Favors

Mesquite: Preston Aymond, Taylor Thompson

Paris: Bobbi Abbott, Brooke Collard, Ricardo Contreras-Lizarraga, Keegan Fendley, Chance Floyd, Samantha Garrison, Nicholas Gentry, Za’Naysha Houston, Cameron Johnson, Alisa Landers, Alexis Luna, Rylie Miner, Fazion Morgan, Chloe Osterbuhr, Seth Parker, Kylie Pool, Jaicey Pruett, Antonio Resendiz, Jaxon Shelton, Rhea Joanne Mar Tabora, Justin Welch

Pickton: Alex Alonso

Point: Autumn Teague

Providence Village: Connor Kirkley

Quinlan: Brandy Cockrum

Royse City: Abel Chavez, Kameryn McElroy, Nathalia Polania, Abigail Thomas

Saltillo: John Beadle

San Antonio: Madison Casanova

Spring: Kyle Conley, Madison Stokes, Eleazar Brena, James Matlock

Sumner: Harmony Edwards, Melody Edwards, Sydney Neuse

Victoria: Bryce Sitka

Waco: Mirella Ramos-Monreal

Wolfe City: Kailyn Caldwell

Yantis: Nathaniel Doolin

Students named to the PJC Dean’s List from other states:

Centennial, Colo.: Liam Grimble

Norman, Okla.: Nyah Henderson