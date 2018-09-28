PJC Board of Regents Create New Opportunities for Students

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents, at their recent meeting, created new opportunities for students through the Health Occupations program.

Regents approved a new 16 semester credit hour (SCH) Emergency Medical Technician Basic Certificate that may be completed in one semester. The state is looking for more students receiving credentials, explained PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin.

She said that Health Occupations Director Dr. Gregory Ferenchak was doing a great job reviewing programs to see what could be improved. This takes a portion of what is currently in a larger degree to create a 16 SCH EMT Basic Certificate.

“It allows dual credit students completion out of high school,” said Dr. Ferenchak.

Next came modification of for the Enhanced Nurse Aide program. The current certificate was broken into three certificates: Enhanced Nurse Aide I, II, and III at 16 SCH, 25 SCH, and 30 SCH. The stackable credentials include opportunities to test for phlebotomist and med aide certifications, and to take the Certified Nurse Aide examination.

In other business, the Regents:

Gave final approval to the 2018 tax rate of .085 per $100 valuation.

Cancelled the election for Regents Place 9 (representing Lamar County Precinct 1) and Place 6 (representing Lamar County Precinct 3).

Received a report on fall semester enrollment of 4,989. Total head count is up 2.99 percent over last year, and 3.18 percent from two years ago.

Adopted the Continuing Education pricing guideline as required annually. The formula calculates tuition allowing the department to break even on courses offered.

Heard an update on Student Achievement Targets that includes 2017 data. They contain such metrics as the number of students completing their first college-level reading, math and writing classes; those completing 15 SCH in their first semester and 30 SCH in their first year.

“The IPEDS graduation rate shows that PJC’s graduation rate has increased from 20 percent in 2012 to 32 percent,” said Dr. Anglin. “We’re now the second-highest in the state.”