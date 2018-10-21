PJC Board Of Regents Receive PRMC Abatement Agreement

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents received a presentation from Steve Hyde, CEO of Paris Regional Medical Center, giving the history of the 2013 tax abatement agreement with the City of Paris, Lamar County, and PJC. He provided a timeline of events and explained that PRMC was still working through the issue with the city. He plans to return at a later date to request action from the PJC Board of Regents.

In other business, the Regents:

• Received a presentation on Student Center window replacements from Terry Hoyle with Stantec (formerly SHW Group). He gave an overview of what materials would be used and a timeline for the work to start at the end of the spring semester. After his presentation, the board approved a motion allowing Stantec to complete drawings and prepare bid documents for the work.

• Approved the 2019-2020 Academic Calendar, with next year’s spring break timed to coincide with Texas A&M University-Commerce’s break.

• Approved changing the second semester Welding 1327 Kit Fee from $210 to $275 to reflect the kit’s increased cost.

• Received information during the President’s Report on the naming of the stage in the Ray E. Karrer Theater for Duane Allen on Oct. 26. The event coincides with a benefit concert the Oak Ridge Boys are giving later that evening at Paris Junior High School. The PJC recognition is a private event open only to PJC faculty, students, staff, the board of regents and PJC Memorial Foundation board members due to the brevity of the event.

• Were updated on the Halloween Carnival for October 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Noyes Stadium, and on Homecoming weekend events, November 8-10.

• Set the canvassing of votes from the Nov. 6 election for Nov. 13 at noon in the Founders Room.