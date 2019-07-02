PJC Board Receives Good News on Enrollment, Retention

Both enrollment and retention are up at Paris Junior College, the Board of Regents learned at their meeting held June 24.

The report on Summer I enrollment shows contact hours are up 3.6 percent from the previous year and head count is up 14.78 percent from a year ago.

“Summer II registration is going well,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, “I think Summer II enrollment is going to be really good.”

Retention is the percentage of students who did not drop. For the fall semester, the institutional retention rate was 94.39 percent and 95.56 percent for the spring semester.

In other actions, the Board of Regents: