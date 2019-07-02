PJC Board Receives Good News on Enrollment, Retention

Both enrollment and retention are up at Paris Junior College, the Board of Regents learned at their meeting held June 24.
The report on Summer I enrollment shows contact hours are up 3.6 percent from the previous year and head count is up 14.78 percent from a year ago.
“Summer II registration is going well,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, “I think Summer II enrollment is going to be really good.”
Retention is the percentage of students who did not drop. For the fall semester, the institutional retention rate was 94.39 percent and 95.56 percent for the spring semester.
In other actions, the Board of Regents:
- Received a financial report showing that in the ninth month of the fiscal year, PJC’s cash position remains strong and budgeted expenses are in line with revenue.
- Took no action on the Lamar County Appraisal District’s purchase of land for relocation of their facility.
- Approved the Memorandum of Understanding for the 2019-2020 Dual Credit Agreement with high schools that incorporates legislative requirements.
- Received a legislative update on PJC’s annual budget – up $127,830 more annually than this year. Both NETnet and the TC3 consortium were funded for the next two years.
- Accepted the employment of Kenneth Hanushek and Brandon Langehennig as Government Instructors and Nathaniel Webb as Chemistry Instructor, effective August 16; and the reassignments of Carey Gable as English Instructor effective August 16 and Katherine Barnes as Financial Aid Veterans Specialist effective July 1.