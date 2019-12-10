PJC CAD Students Present House Designs To Habitat For Humanity

Students in the Paris Junior College Computer-Aided Design / 3D Printing program recently presented their fall semester projects – home construction drawings – to the Lamar County Habitat for Humanity board of directors. The projects were incorporated into their class, Architectural Design – Residential.





Each of the students presented their plans – both flat two-dimensional designs and 3D renderings, followed by questions and comments from Habitat for Humanity board members. Those presenting were Austin Baxely, Derek Dacus, Coby King, Sean Lehenbauer, Seth Mayfield, Carmen Venable, Natanael Villavicencio, Nathaniel Barksdale, Sadie Cunningham, and James Alec Williams.



Going first was Nathanial Barksdale, who presented a plan for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house, receiving both questions and feedback from board members for his plan. Malone explained that modifications could be made to the plans before final delivery to Habitat for Humanity.



Barksdale first presented two-dimensional drawings showing room layouts and sizes, and other specialty designs showing electrical outlets, lighting and ceiling fans. Then he moved to 3D drawings to show what the house would look like inside.



“I took the roof off so you can look in the house,” said Barksdale, “it’s like looking into a dollhouse.”



“I am very pleased with the work our students put in for these projects,” said PJC Computer-Aided Design Instructor Chris Malone. “They worked diligently to meet all the design criteria required by Habitat for the homes they build. This is a great experience for students to tackle real-world projects, and troubleshoot working solutions. We are thankful for the opportunity to participate with and help such a wonderful organization, our Lamar County Habitat for Humanity!”



This was the second time students in the program created designs for Habitat. The organization used a design done by former student Shakeyta Grimes for a Paris home built in the spring of 2018.



For more information about the CAD/3D Printing program at PJC, contact Malone at "The presentation was most awesome and the students did a fabulous job," said Judy Martin, Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Judy Martin. "Now Habitat has 10 new home plans from which to choose. One of the future homeowners was there and got to look at the plans from which she will choose her home and she was more than excited. Her home will probably be begun in the spring or summer of 2020."

For more information about the CAD/3D Printing program at PJC, contact Malone at cmalone@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0391. For more information about Habitat for Humanity, contact Martin at parishabitat@suddenlinkmail.com or 903-783-0284.