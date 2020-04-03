PJC Campuses To Remain Closed Through End Of Semester

Following the mandate from Governor Greg Abbott that schools be closedthrough April 30, Paris Junior College will not reopen any locations forthe remainder of the Spring semester and finish all classes online.Originally the semester was to end on May 8. Due to extending SpringBreak one week, the semester end was moved to May 15.

“With the dates so close,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin, “theCollege will extend the online only environment to the end of springsemester.”

Students in workforce programs who need to come in physically tocomplete their labs will be given an incomplete. As soon as it is safeto bring students back, a schedule will be developed and students willbe informed of when they can come in to complete their course.

To stay up to date with the latest information about PJC during theCOVID-19 pandemic and get important contact information, checkwww.parisjc.edu/covid-19.