PJC Confers Over 600 Degrees and Certificates This Spring

Paris Junior College’s spring 2025 graduation came close to breaking records this year, with over 600 students applying to graduate and 661 degrees and certificates conferred. Over 400 students chose to participate in the two commencement ceremonies.

“Graduation was a powerful reminder of why we do this work at Paris Junior College,” said Dr. Stephen Benson, President of Paris Junior College. “Seeing our students cross the stage — each one with a unique story of perseverance, growth, and achievement — was both humbling and inspiring. It’s a celebration not only of academic success, but of the strength of our entire college community. It has been a wonderful first year coming to a close for me and the culmination of our centennial celebration.”

PJC confers two special awards during each spring graduation ceremony, the Master Teacher Award and the Distinguished Service Award (for students).

The Master Teacher Award honors exceptional teaching and unwavering dedication to student success. Each year, faculty members are nominated for this recognition by their peers. The 2025 Master Teacher Award went to Norm Gilbert, Program Coordinator for the Surgical Technology Program.

Nominators described Gilbert as a constant source of guidance and positivity who treats everyone with kindness and respect and remains fully engaged in every aspect of his role — teaching, recruiting, advising, and community outreach.

Gilbert also plays a vital role in maintaining his program’s accreditation. His attention to detail and commitment to high standards have safeguarded the integrity and reputation of the program he leads.

One nominator praised Gilbert for consistently going above and beyond to ensure the success of his students and cited how deeply committed he is to meeting the needs of all learners and adapting his teaching to accommodate various learning styles — both in the classroom and in the clinical setting.

The Distinguished Service Award is the highest honor a student may achieve at PJC. Students nominated for this award must be graduating sophomore students in the spring semester, have made significant contributions to PJC, be a full-time student, and have an overall minimum GPA of 3.0. Nominees need to have participated in a variety of service areas, including extracurricular activities, as well as academic pursuits.

This year the Distinguished Service Award went to co-winners Kaidynse Steed and Christopher Withrow.

Steed is a 2023 graduate of North Lamar High School in Paris, Texas, and the daughter of Tabatha Alvarez and Scotty Goodwin. A two-year member of the PJC cheer squad, she currently serves as Captain and is also the Vice President of Fellowship of Phi Theta Kapp. She is the Class of 2026 Diagnostic Medical Sonography Class Representative; has been named to the PJC President’s List four times; and volunteers at the local food pantry, children’s summer camps, Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels, local children’s theatre programs, and motivational speaking at local schools; she is also a first generation high school and college graduate. She has her Associate Degree in Allied Health from PJC and upon completing the PJC sonography program, plans to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, New York while working part time as an ultrasound technician. She wishes to specialize in abdominal, vascular, and OB/GYN sonography and then work with special needs patients, inspired by caring for her uncle with down syndrome.

Withrow is from Chico, California, is a 2003 graduate of Pleasant Valley High School and is the son of David Withrow and Gail McGowan. He is retired U.S. Army, a volunteer firefighter, President of Phi Theta Kappa, named to the PTK Texas All-State Academic Team, and named to the PJC Dean’s list. He recently won a 2025 Outstanding Officer Award from PTK Texas in recognition for his leadership in the State of Texas, and was a finalist for Mr. PJC of 2025. He has also been recognized as a 2025 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar and will receive a $1,500 scholarship. He is married, father to two daughters, and plans to transfer to East Texas A&M University – Commerce after graduation to pursue a master’s degree.

Other outstanding PJC students nominated for the Distinguished Service Award include Navaeh Brown of Columbia, Maryland, Dylan Schlotterback of Lakeway, Texas, and Gabriela Sosa of San Antonio, Texas.