PJC COVID Testing Cancelled for Saturday

Due to disappointing turnout last Saturday, COVID-19 testing for the community at Paris Junior College will only be offered on weekdays. A minimum of 50 people must be tested each day for the company to continue testing.

Those wishing to test may just drive up as the testing company is not accepting appointments. Testing is still available Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.