PJC Creative Writing Awards

Paris Junior College Wesley Johnston, Braden Collar, Corey Williams, Stanford Lewis, Austin Gutierrez, Keurtys Komba Photo Paris Junior College

Paris Junior College hosted its 49th annual Creative Writing Awards ceremony. This ceremony recognizes outstanding student achievements in English, English as a Second Language, and Foreign Language. It also celebrates the winners of the annual creative writing contest. This year marked over ninety entries across four divisions of creative writing.

Wesley Johnston received the English Award for outstanding student. Keurtys Komba won the English as a Second Language Award. Finally, Stanford Lewis was presented with the Foreign Language Award. In creative writing, Braden Collar placed first in both “Narrative” and “Argument with Research” categories. Austin Gutierrez placed first in the “Short Story” category, and Corey Williams won the “Poetry” category. All of the winners are published in “Swingers of Birches: Student Achievement in Writing.” “Swingers of Birches” is an annual PJC publication that promotes creative writing across the college.

Paris Junior College remains committed to celebrating student success.

To learn more visit parisjc.edu.

