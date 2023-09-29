PJC Fall Enrollment Up; Regents Meet

The Paris Junior College Board of Regents received good news from a report on Fall student enrollment at their meeting held Monday, Sept. 25.

As part of the President’s Report from Dr. Pam Anglin, regents learned that contact hours for the fall semester are up 3.5 percent from a year ago and seven percent from two years ago. Student head count rose 1.8 percent from one year ago and four percent from two years ago.

Regents also learned that the American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute is donating a substantial library of watchmaking books to the College, and PJC Watchmaking faculty Stan McMahan will pick those up as part of his trip, escorting 13 students, to the AWCI Fall Symposium in Ohio.

In other business, the Regents:

• Received the Annual Title IX Report which must annually be posted on the College’s website and provided to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.

• Voted to continue the formula for setting Continuing Education course tuition. The formula requires annual approval, and has demonstrated it gives the College flexibility to set individual fees based on the cost to offer each course.

• Approved an increase of $5 for the HESI testing cost, from $50 to $55. HESI testing is required for several health occupations programs, and the new amount will cover a cost increase to the College.

• Received an update on the Quality Enhancement Plan from Government faculty and QEP Director Brandon Langehennig. A new 50-computer lab is up and running in the Rheudasil Learning Center and 25 more computers have been installed at the PJC-Greenville Center for students to use. Another change is the inclusion of basic computer skills in the Learning Framework course required of all new students. The QEP was developed to address the lack of basic computer skills such as saving documents or attaching files to emails. Such skills are required for most of today’s jobs.

• Accepted the employment of Financial Aid Veteran Specialist Matt Dillon, Associate Degree Nursing Faculty Kelly Merritt and Rebecca Scott, and Nursing Simulation Laboratory Coordinator Randa Parris; the resignation of Licensed Vocational Nursing Faculty Madelyn Loschke; and the resignation of Dr. Pam Anglin, President, at the end of 2023.