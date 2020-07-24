PJC Fall Semester Offers New Class Types, Start Date Changed

Rising to the continued challenges delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris Junior College is offering four types of classes, a revised start date for the fall semester, and changes to residence hall life to keep on campus students safe.

Originally slated to the begin August 24, the PJC fall semester now starts on Sept. 8, the Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.

“As service area high schools have set September 8 as the start date based on county Health Department guidelines, Paris Junior College is setting our opening day to coincide,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President.

The newest PJC course modality is an interactive video class, which meets via a real-time, two-way video connection between students and teachers. Students participate live in class lectures and activities, and ask questions and receive immediate feedback without having to come to campus.

Traditional face-to-face classes will meet at a scheduled day and time in small class numbers, to permit social distancing. This gives access to the instructor, providing immediate feedback and social interaction with other students.

Hybrid courses have small groups of students meeting in person at a scheduled day and time with half of the time spent face to face and half spent online.

Fully online classes meet entirely online, giving students flexibility to work on class material any time, engage with the instructor and ask questions via email and during online office hours, and they do not have to travel to and from campus.

“In addition to offering four types of classes to meet student needs, PJC has scholarships and federal grant money available to help students pay for their classes,” Dr. Anglin said. “The State of Texas will use a portion of their Education CARES Act dollars to increase the available financial aid to help students continue their education. Everyone that wants to go to college should be able to this fall, and PJC is a wonderful place to begin your education.”

Residence halls will be open for students to move in over the Labor Day weekend. There will be one student per room now, instead of two. Since housing is limited this fall, rooms will be reserved on a first come, first serve basis. For questions on student housing, call 903-782-0433.

More details will be forthcoming as the college finalizes a return to campus plan. To apply to PJC, call 903-782-0425.