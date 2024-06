Paris Junior College Women’s Basketball is hosting a Day Camp on Monday through Wednesday, June 17-19, and an Elite Camp on Thursday, June 20, in the Hunt Center at the Paris campus. The Day Camp will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for ages six to 16. The camp costs $125, and those wishing to sign up should email bchristian@parisjc.edu. The Elite Camp is for grades 9 through 12, costs $60, and will be held from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. For more information or to register, email trobinson@parisjc.edu.