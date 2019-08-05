Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
cypress basin hospice

PJC-Greenville Center Hosts TC-3 Texas Community College Consortium Board Meeting

16 hours ago

 

 

Officials from several East Texas area community colleges met at the Paris Junior College-Greenville Center campus to discuss shared services being planned by the TC3 Community College Consortium. Board members attending included, from left: Bill Schultz, Executive Director TC3, Dr. Mike Simon, Angelina College President, Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President, Mike Dundei, Texarkana College IT Director, Dr. Pam Boehm, Hill College President, Dr. Brenda Kays, Kilgore College President, Dr. Ron Clinton, Northeast Texas Community College President.

 

A TC3 Texas Community College Consortium board meeting was held at the PJC-Greenville Center campus.

The Consortium was originally formed by five East Texas community colleges and has now grown to seven. Bill Schultz is Executive Director of the consortium. Dr. Pamela Anglin, President of Paris Junior College, welcomed officials from several community colleges in the region to the meeting.

TC3 is a consortium of small and medium sized community colleges who formed the consortium to gain economies of scale in the implementation of a new ERP System including student information and financial information software.

The Consortium collaborates in the implementation of other technology such as Blackboard, our Learning Management System, and receives lower pricing due to the size of the Consortium in student numbers.

The group discussed the implementation of shared services over the next two years to further reduce operational costs at the member colleges.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     