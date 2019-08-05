PJC-Greenville Center Hosts TC-3 Texas Community College Consortium Board Meeting

A TC3 Texas Community College Consortium board meeting was held at the PJC-Greenville Center campus.

The Consortium was originally formed by five East Texas community colleges and has now grown to seven. Bill Schultz is Executive Director of the consortium. Dr. Pamela Anglin, President of Paris Junior College, welcomed officials from several community colleges in the region to the meeting.

TC3 is a consortium of small and medium sized community colleges who formed the consortium to gain economies of scale in the implementation of a new ERP System including student information and financial information software.

The Consortium collaborates in the implementation of other technology such as Blackboard, our Learning Management System, and receives lower pricing due to the size of the Consortium in student numbers.

The group discussed the implementation of shared services over the next two years to further reduce operational costs at the member colleges.