PJC Health Department Gets New Equipment

5 hours ago

 

 

Paris Junior College students in the Emergency Medical Services Program recently worked in the new ambulance simulator, which will be on display Thursday at the Health Occupations Open House from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Paris Junior College will be showcasing new health occupation program equipment and upgrades to the public on Thursday, July 26, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., in the Bobby R. Walters Workforce Training Center.

Through generous community grants, Radiology Technology has received new equipment, the Nursing Department has received medium and high-fidelity simulation equipment, Emergency Medical Services has an ambulance simulator, and Surgical Technology has received new lights and a new setting.

Students are excited to have already begun using the new equipment. Faculty will be on hand to answer questions and the new equipment will be operating during the tour.

For more information, call 903-782-0330. The Workforce Training Center is at the northern end of the Paris campus at 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas.

 

