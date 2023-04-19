PJC Holding Girls’ Basketball Clinics April 28-30

Paris Junior College Women’s Basketball is planning a series of mini-clinics in the Hunt Center from April 28 through April 30. One session is for those aged five to 10, and Grades 6-12 for the other three. All clinics will be in the Hunt Center.

“Last year’s clinic was amazing,” said PJC Women’s Basketball Coach Brittany Christian. “Don’t miss out on this one.”

Friday evening, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, is the Youth Immersion Clinic for those aged five to 10, covering drills, fundamental skills and concepts, and games and entertainment.

Two clinics for grades six through 12 will be on Saturday. The Point Guard Clinic, from 9:00 am to noon, will cover ball handling, decision-making, and game management. The Shooting/Iso Scoring Clinic, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, covers ball screen reads, attacking closeouts and matchups, and footwork and mechanics.

Sunday’s Plyometrics/Speed/Agility Clinic for grades six through 12 teaches explosion, footwork/reaction time, and change of speed/direction.

The sessions are $40 each, with available multi-session/multi-child discounts. For additional information, contact Coach Christian at bchristian@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0207.

To sign up for the clinics, go to https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/sports/w-bball-camp.pdf, download and fill out the form, and return it to PJC Women’s Basketball, Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460.