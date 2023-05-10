PJC holding Job Fair on Wednesday, May 10

Graduating Paris Junior College students will have an opportunity to meet with local employers at a Job Fair to be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in the Student Center Ballroom. Job-seeking members of the community are also welcome to attend.

“Many employers have let us know they’ll be attending,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “We’re encouraging our students to come.”

Companies that have signed up to date include Avante USA; Blattner Energy; Brentwood Terrace/Diversicare; Briarwood Health Center of Greenville; Campbell’s Soup; Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Recruitment Division; The Colony Police Department; Denison Police Department; First Federal Community Bank; Harrison, Walker & Harper; Lamar County Sheriff; QMF Steele, Inc.; Universal Fabrication, and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas.

Employers wishing to reserve a table should contact Melissa Shelton at mshelton@parisjc.edu or 903-782-0330.

