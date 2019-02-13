Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
PJC Holding Men/Women Open Soccer Tryouts Feb. 23

PJC Soccer Men
PJC Soccer Women

Open tryouts for the Paris Junior College men’s and women’s soccer teams will be held at Noyes Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 23. The women’s tryout will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the men’s tryout will be from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Participants should bring cleats, shin guards, and water. A campus tour will be available to them during the day.

“There are still scholarships available,” said Coach Evan Michael Camperell. “Incoming freshmen will have the opportunity to challenge for a starting roster spot.”

Those wishing to try out should already be a high school graduate or a 2019 graduating senior and arrive 15 minutes early to fill out the necessary paperwork. Those under 18 need to be accompanied by their guardian, who must fill out the appropriate paperwork in order for them to participate. For further information about the tryouts call Coach Camperell at 903-782-0398 or emal him at mcamperell@parisjc.edu

PJC soccer teams compete in Region XIV of the National Junior College Athletic Association, Division I. Noyes Stadium is on the west side of the Paris Junior College campus at 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas, 75460.

 

 

 

