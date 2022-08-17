PJC holding Saturday Registration, Open House Events

To accommodate working students, all locations of Paris Junior College will be open for special Saturday registration from 10 a.m. to noon on August 20. In Paris, that will take place at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library).

The college will also hold special Open Houses at each location from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to introduce students to workforce program faculty. This is an opportunity to ask one-on-one questions about PJC’s 75 programs and what students may expect from their training.

Each Open House will also offer free hot dogs and drinks, and will take place at:

PJC-Greenville Center, Tuesday, August 23, 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway, Greenville

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center, Wednesday, August 24, 1137 Loop 301 East, Sulphur Springs

PJC Student Center Ballroom, Thursday, August 25, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris

Both Fall 1 Eight-Week and Fall 16-Week classes start Monday, August 29. The shift of most PJC classes to eight weeks is expected to boost student success, allow for greater schedule flexibility for parents and those working full-time, and increase graduation rates.

Qualifying full-time students will also receive free laptops. To qualify, students must take at least 12 hours with nine of those house comprised of in-person classes in the fall semester. They must also have paid for classes or have begun a payment plan. The college will send email notifications to those who have qualified during the first week of classes.