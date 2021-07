Paris Junior College is holding two softball camps on July 19 and July 20. The camps will be conducted by Head Softball Coach Shelby Shelton, Assistant Softball Coach Kylie Shay and Volunteer Assistant Coach Jack Butler. The July 19 camp is for incoming ninth graders to graduating high school seniors, and the July 20 camp is for incoming sixth through eighth graders. They will be held from 5-8pm at Love Civic Center Park.