PJC Holds End Of Semester Music, Art Events

Two free evenings of music and an art student reception with awards will take place Monday and Tuesday at Paris Junior College. In addition, a student recital will be held Monday at 7:00 pm, Dec 6. On Tuesday, Dec 7, the Fall Student Art Show and Awards will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and a Christmas Concert and Sing-Along will be at 7:00 pm.

Monday’s event features voice, piano, and guitar students performing their semester projects in the J. Emory Shaw Recital Hall in the Music Building at 7:00 pm.

Tuesday’s opening reception for the Fall Student Art Show is at 4:00 pm, with awards presented at 5:00 pm in photography, drawing, design, and ceramics. Starting Tuesday, Dec 7, our Foyer Gallery will display the fall semester artwork for a week.

Tuesday’s concert will be in the beautiful DeShong Chapel at 7:00 pm. The Christmas Concert and Sing-Along encourage the audience to join in the celebration of many favorites.

“The piano, voice, and guitar students will perform works at the music recital they’ve practiced all semester,” said Dr. Michael Holderer, PJC music instructor and director of choirs. “The Christmas Concert and Sing-Along include old and new Christmas favorites.”

For information about music performances, email Dr. Michael Holderer at mholderer@parisjc.edu. For information about the art reception and awards, email Lena Spencer at lspencer@parisjc.edu.