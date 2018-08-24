PJC Holds Pinning Ceremony for Associate Degree Nursing Students

Paris Junior College held its first fall pinning ceremony recently for students who completed the associate degree nursing program. The program revamped to conclude at the end of the summer semester, rather than the end of the spring semester.

Along with receiving their pins, several awards were presented to some deserving students. The Academic Achievement Award for highest grade point average in all classes throughout the program went to Amber Sewell of Bonham.

The Clinical Achievement Award, chosen by the faculty for the student who is willing to help their peers, has an excellent bedside manner and is very good in skills performance, went to Taylor Slagle of Chicota.

Casi Mobley of Sulphur Springs was selected by her peers for the Student Choice Award as the student who best exemplifies the nursing profession.

The Metamorphosis Award is for the student who has made the most improvement in the clinical setting, changing from an unsure student to a confident caregiver. This year it was presented to Landon Dorner of Dike.

Associate degree perfect attendance awards went to Shawna Bryant of Paris, Yolanda Ndawana of Lewisville, Pamela Spier of Brookston, and Caleb Wiler of Sulphur Springs.

Students receiving pins at the ceremony include:

Cumby: Karli Emmons

Dike: Landon Dorner, Holland Willis

Sulphur Bluff: Taylor Reed

Sulphur Springs: Laura Archer, Kasie Brantley, Debbie Coker, Michala Davis, Jennifer Harrington, Meagan Livsey, Karla Martinez, Casi Mobley, Caleb Wiler

Wolfe City: Madison Skinner

Yantis: Stephanie Teer