PJC’s Office of Student Life kicks off Homecoming festivities tomorrow with the annual Homecoming Parade. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Hunt Center on the PJC campus. After the parade, students, faculty, family, and friends will celebrate in the Hunt Center with a pep rally. On Friday, College President Dr. Pam Anglin will host alumni, guests and friends at the annual President’s Reception in the McLemore Student Center Ballroom from 5:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m.