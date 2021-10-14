PJC Honor Society Hosts Mental Health Awareness Forum Thursday Evening

Each year the Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society, works on projects that benefit the community and Paris Junior College students. This year, PTK is joining with the Student Government Association to host a Mental Health: Suicide Awareness Forum on Thursday that is free and open to the public.

“This is a College project,” said Beta Zeta president Celia Hagler. “We felt students needed encouragement and to know PJC cares about them, that PTK is here for them, and the counselors are here for them.”

The forum will include mental health specialists Ryan Cooper, Ph.D.; Andrea Perry, LPC; Mrs. Kathy Floyd, LPC; and Mrs. Ronikaye Rusak, LPC. Cooper is with Psychology Professionals of Northeast Texas and focuses on forensic psychology and neuropsychology. Floyd is with the Paris Counseling Center and Rusak is with the Counseling Professionals of Northeast Texas; both provide counseling to children, adults and couples. Perry serves as Campus Counselor for PJC.

The forum is part of PTK’s Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Awareness Week and the organization is hosting other campus daily including art projects, a scavenger hunt, and a chance to “down phones” and practice the art of real conversation.

“It gets really hard sometimes and we want to remind students that there are counselors to talk to and counseling outside of the college,” Hagler said. “If you have these feelings, you’re not alone.”

The free forum will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Ray E. Karrer Theater in the Administration Building, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris. For more information about the forum, please call 903-782-0433.