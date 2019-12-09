" /> PJC Hosting Job Fair Wednesday, December 11 – EastTexasRadio.com
Morrell banner
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Momentum Polaris Great American Thank You Nov 2019

PJC Hosting Job Fair Wednesday, December 11

12 hours ago

 

With graduation on Friday, Dec. 13, Paris Junior College is sponsoring a job fair Wednesday, Dec. 11 in the Student Center Ballroom from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. While targeting primarily graduating students, community members seeking employment are also welcome to attend.

“The College has received a large number of calls from employers looking for workers,” said PJC President Dr. Pam Anglin. “We thought this would be an easy way to connect employers with potential new employees. We are asking those looking for jobs to bring resumes with them to provide employers.  If a business or industry is looking to hire, we encourage them to send a representative to the job fair.”

Tables and chairs will be set up in the Ballroom for those looking to recruit employees, and they can arrive up to thirty minutes early to set up.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     