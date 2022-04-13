PJC Joins In For East Texas Giving Day 2022 With $10,000 match

On April 26, 2022 Paris Junior College will join over 195 nonprofit organizations throughout north and east Texas as part of East Texas Giving Day. An anonymous donor will match all donations received up to $10,000.

The 18-hour online event provides critical funding for the local area. The purpose of an area-wide Giving Day is to bring the region together on one day and as one community, raising money and awareness for local needs.

“Paris Junior College would not be where it is today without the deep and continued support of local donors and we are very thankful for that,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, PJC President. “East Texas Giving Day is a one-day focal point for local giving. As state funding has declined over the last decade, donations have become more and more crucial to PJC. Investing in PJC in turn invests in the future of our community.”

On April 26, from 6 a.m. to midnight, PJC Alumni, former students, friends, businesses, and everyone with a passion to help others are invited to make a gift, large or small, at www.easttexasgivingday.org/pjc to invest in the lives of our students. By logging in at this web address, your gift is directed specifically to PJC.

“This is always such an exciting day for our students, faculty and staff along with the entire community, because we are always humbled and blown away by the support of our PJC community,” PJC Advancement director Baleigh McCoin said. “As state budget cuts become more and more serious, days like this Giving Day bring our community hope and inspiration for the things we can accomplish with our partners and friends.”

Gifts are tax deductible and may be made with a cell phone, iPad, desktop computer, laptop computer, or any device with internet accessibility at the website listed. If preferred, a check may be mailed to Baleigh McCoin, PJC East Texas Giving Day, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460-6258. Gifts from local donors or cash gifts may be made by contacting McCoin at 903-782-0276 or bmccoin@parisjc.edu

The college will use its social media channels to encourage East Texas Giving Day participation and is asking those who use social media to like, share, or forward messages to help spread the word, or forward emails about the campaign to their friends.