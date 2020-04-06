PJC Joining in East Texas Giving Day

On April 28, Paris Junior College will join over 143 nonprofit organizations throughout north and east Texas as part of East Texas Giving Day. Again this year, a generous anonymous donor has stepped up to match up the first $5,000 raised. Pre-scheduled gifts begin on Monday, April 6.

On April 28, from 6 a.m. to midnight, PJC Alumni, former students, friends, businesses, and everyone with a passion to help others are invited to make a gift, large or small, at www.easttexasgivingday.com/pjc to invest in the lives of our students, said Derald Bulls, PJC Director of Institution Advancement and Alumni Affairs. By logging in at this web address, your gift is directed specifically to PJC.

Gifts to the PJC Memorial Foundation will go to the greatest needs fund, college President Dr. Pam Anglin said. In challenging times like these, the basic needs of PJC students continue to grow and we want to assist our students in reaching their goals.

In past East Texas Giving Day campaigns, 23% were first time donors; gifts were received from 42 individuals, businesses and foundations and ranged from $25 to over $1,200; 73% of donors were female and 83% were 45 or older; 98% of donors said they would participate in East Texas Giving Day again if asked; organizations with matching gifts raised 64% more than those who did not; 57% accessed ETGD.org using a smartphone/android (up from 49% in 2018); and 55% learned about East Texas Giving Day through the nonprofit they were donating to.

Coordinated in the region by the East Texas Community Foundation, the 2019 campaign grossed $1.3 million for the nonprofit agencies who took part. Paris Junior College finished as the No. 19 organization overall based on total funds raised (of 158 organizations). In addition, there are several local non-profit organizations in Lamar County who will be conducting parallel campaigns for their own causes.

Paris Junior College has set a 2020 Giving Day goal of $12,500 on April 28. Gifts are tax deductible and may be made with a cell phone, iPad, desktop computer, laptop computer, or any device with internet accessibility at the website listed. If preferred, a check may be mailed to Derald Bulls, PJC East Texas Giving Day, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460-6258. Gifts from local donors or cash gifts may be made by contacting Bulls at 903-782-0276 or dbulls@parisjc.edu.

The college will use its social media channels to encourage East Texas Giving Day participation and is asking those who use social media to like, share, or forward messages to help spread the word, or forward emails about the campaign to their friends.

Every gift makes a difference for our students and their ever-changing needs, Bulls said.