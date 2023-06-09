PJC Kids College July 10 – July 13

Paris Junior College is holding Kids College for four fun-filled days July 10-13, 2023. Classes for children in kindergarten through fifth grade will address a wide range of interests.

Courses include Cooks ‘N Books; First Aid: What’s the BIG Deal?; FUN with Science!; Give Me a “C” Give Me a “HEER”; It’s TEE Time!; Junkyard Wars; Junior Historian; Mad Science!; Martial Arts; Math ‘N Crafts; Music; Reporting: Live from the Scene; Secret Agent; Sign Language!; The Great Escape; World Wildlife Adventure!; “Yes You CANvas!”; and You CAN Sew.

Participants will set their own schedule with the subjects they want, broken into two age groupings: Kindergarten-Second or Third-Fifth grades. Classes are Monday through Thursday, July 10 – 13, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Drop-off time is 8:00 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and pick-up is from 4:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Parent Preview, where students may show off their skills and projects, is Thursday, July 13 from 3:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. Early registration, which includes a discount, ends June 30. Multiple children in the same family also qualify for a discount. To access the information flyer, course descriptions, and registration form, go to https://www.parisjc.edu/downloads/kc-flyer.pdf. Those needing more information may email mpotter@parisjc.edu.