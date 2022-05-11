PJC Names DSA Nominees; Winner Announced At Friday’s Graduation

So far, nearly 475 students have applied to graduate from Paris Junior College this semester, and 256 of those plan to walk in the Friday evening commencement ceremony at 7:00 p.m. in Noyes Stadium on May 13, 2022.

PJC’s graduation ceremony highlights the Distinguished Service Award (DSA), the highest student honor given at PJC. They had presented it to a PJC graduate starting in 1935 when Louis B. Williams received it and later became president of Paris Junior College. The Award recognizes academic achievement and service to PJC and the community, and an outstanding graduating student receives it. This year five students have been nominated.

Beau Brewer, a 2020 graduate of McKinney Boyd High School in McKinney, is a returning member of the Dragons Baseball Team and Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society. He was named 2021 All-Region Outfielder and was three times on the President’s Honor List for academic excellence. In addition, Brewer donates his time volunteering at the local Food Pantry, Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club, and the Paris Animal Shelter. He was a 2021 Paris Junior College Homecoming nominee and crowned 2022 Mr. PJC. Following graduation from PJC, he plans to further his academic and athletic career at Western Kentucky University.

Jayda Carter is a 2019 graduate of Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, a returning member of the Dragons Softball Team, and a member of Phi Theta Kappa. In addition, Carter was a 2022 Miss PJC nominee and has volunteered at the Downtown Food Pantry and as a Salvation Army Bell Ringer. After PJC, she plans to pursue her education at a four-year university to become a travel nurse.

Brendan Concannon is a 2020 graduate of Flower Mound High School in Flower Mound and a returning member of the Dragons Baseball Team and Phi Theta Kappa. He was named to the President’s List for academic excellence three times and chosen to appear in the 2021 Texas-New Mexico All-Star Game. In addition, Concannon has volunteered at the local Food Pantry, Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club, and the Paris Animal Shelter. Upon graduation from PJC, he plans to transfer to a four-year university, continue his baseball career, and pursue his Bachelor’s Degree.

Sean Curtis is a 2020 graduate of Marble Falls High School in Marble Falls, Texas. A returning member of the Dragons Baseball Team and Phi Theta Kappa, he was chosen to appear in the 2021 Texas-New Mexico All-Star Game. In addition, Curtis was a 2022 Mr. PJC nominee and has donated his time volunteering at the local Food Pantry, Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club, and the Paris Animal Shelter. Following graduation from PJC, he will continue playing baseball at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi while pursuing his degree in Accounting.

Rachel Roebuck, a 2019 graduate of Royse City High School in Royse City, is a returning member of the Dragons Women’s Soccer Team and was named to the 2021 All-Region Team. She is President of the Student Government Association and has twice made the President’s List. She served as Region III Treasurer of the Texas Junior College Student Government Association for 2021-2022 and was a nominee for 2021 Homecoming Queen and 2022 Miss PJC. Roebuck will continue her soccer and academic career at the University of North Texas and pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Graduating students need to arrive at the Rheudasil Learning Center (library) at 6:00 p.m. to line up on May 13. Families and friends will go to the west side of Noyes Stadium to find seats before graduates march in at 7:00 p.m. to begin the ceremony. More details are available at www.parisjc.edu/graduation, and a map of the campus is at https://www.parisjc.edu/main/paris-map/.