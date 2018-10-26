PJC Names Four to 2018 Academic Hall of Honor

One of the highlights of Paris Junior College’s Homecoming, to be held on the Paris campus November 9-10, will be the induction of the Academic Hall of Honor Class of 2018.

Named this year are James A. “Jim” Wade, Sheila Coursey, James R. Rodgers and Judy R. Hodgkiss.

“These alumni exemplify the best of PJC,” said President Dr. Pamela Anglin. “Each inductee has made an impact in their chosen career while embodying the basic principles taught during their time as a member of the student body at the College. We applaud their accomplishments and look forward to celebrating them during the Distinguished Alumni and Academic Hall of Honor Award Luncheon.”

The luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Love Civic Center, and will include the presentation of the Distinguished Alumni Award to Dr. W. Robert Houston, retired Professor Emeritus from the University of Houston, College of Education.

A member of the Class of 1973, James A. “Jim” Wade was a member of Phi Theta Kappa at PJC and of Alpha Chi at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University – Commerce); both are national honor societies. He owns UNITY Financial Services in Mesquite, Texas. He established the company in 1977 and provides accounting and tax compliance, wealth management, estate planning and business consulting services to a large client base.

Judy R. Hodgkiss of Paris, an attorney with The Moore Law Firm, LLP, was valedictorian of her Paris High School graduating class and a summa cum laude graduate of PJC in 1980. She earned her bachelor’s of business administration degree, magna cum laude, at Texas A&M University, and finished in the top 10 percent of her class, cum laude, while earning her juris doctorate at Baylor University School of Law.

She and her brother, James Rodgers, A.W. “Plug” Clem, and Stephen Walker are partners in the firm. Hodgkiss is married to Charlie Hodgkiss, instructor and division chair at PJC.

Rodgers has practiced in Paris for over 35 years, the last 28 associated with the Moore Law Firm. He maintains a general trial practice focused on commercial litigation, family law, civil and criminal litigation, and personal injury. He represents clients large and small throughout Lamar County and the immediate service area.

A member of the Class of 1993, Sheila Coursey completed her degree in accounting at East Texas State, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, and began a successful career at the Campbell Soup plant in Paris.

Coursey currently serves as Senior Manager, Plant Financial Planning and Analysis Lead for the Campbell Soup Company here in Paris.

In giving back to her hometown, Coursey has served as a board member and treasurer of the United Way of Lamar County and on the Children’s Advocacy Center board. In fact, she was a member of the 1998 Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Leadership class which founded the CAC.

Tickets for the Distinguished Alumni and Academic Hall of Honor Award Luncheon are $20 and may be purchased through the Office of Institutional Advancement/Alumni Affairs at the College. Contact, Derald Bulls, Director, (903)782-0276 or by email, dbulls@parisjc.edu, to purchase tickets or for more information. The ticket deadline is Wednesday, November 7.